CEDAR BLUFF — Bobbie Marie “Bob” Patton, 96, died January 21, 2023. Funeral service will be held on January 25, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home with burial in John Lay Cemetery. She was a retired typesetter.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.