HAMILTON — Bobbie Reid, 93, died May 7, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at New Mt. Carmel Church with burial in Old Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

