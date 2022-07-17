PHIL CAMPBELL — Bobbie Rice, 86, died Friday, July 15, 2022. Visitation will be held July 19, 202, from 1-3 p.m., at Liberty Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery.

