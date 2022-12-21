FLORENCE — Ms. Bobbie Sue Jones, 82, of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022 after an extended illness. Ms. Jones was born May 13, 1940. She was a graduate of Central High School, Larimore Business College and was a longtime member of Bethel Berry Church of Christ. She was a Christian lady with a gentle and caring nature. She enjoyed being outdoors, tending to her beautiful flowers and spending time with her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Ms. Jones joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield in 1966 where she worked faithfully, retiring after 31 years of service. She also worked as a Tax Specialist at H&R Block where she retired after 40 years of service. During her career, she received numerous awards from both companies for her commitment and excellent customer service in addition to receiving letters of appreciation for her many years of dedicated service.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Robert Houston Jones and Hazel Inez Young Jones; devoted sister, Betty Lou Olive (James), and beloved brother, Jim Robert Jones.
Ms. Jones is survived by her two nieces, Amy Whicker (Ladd) of Winston-Salem, NC and Ashley Scott (Brandon) of Kenly, NC; two great-nephews, Landon Whicker and Seth Scott; two great-nieces, Morgan Whicker and Emma Scott; sister-in-law, Kathy Jones of Lexington, NC and a number of cousins and close friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Brother Wayne Wood will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Bethel Berry Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will include Ladd Whicker, Landon Whicker, Brandon Scott, and Seth Scott.
The family wishes to thank the following for their loving care and friendship given to Aunt Bobbie over the years: Phyllis Curtis, Angela Stooksberry, Judy McKelvey, Mott Willis and Sherry Gist; the doctors and nursing staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their skilled care and the loving nurses of Shoals Hospice. Also, a special thank you to the many friends, neighbors, church members and co-workers for their friendships over the years and for brightening her days with your cards and visits.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bethel Berry Church of Christ, c/o Judy McKelvey, Lauderdale County 139, Florence, AL 35633.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
