FLORENCE — Bobbie Sue Woodruff, a resident of Florence, Alabama, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday May, 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Velma Wallace; daughters, Donna Stooksberry and Jeannie Brewer; sisters, Virginia Miskie and Betty Hamilton; brothers, Pete Wallace and Donald Wallace.
Mrs. Woodruff is survived by her son, Roger Grigsby; daughter, Lisa (Joe) Adcock; brothers, Jimmy (Jewell) Wallace and Paul (Glenda) Wallace; along with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Elkins Funeral Home, 1535 Hermitage Drive, Florence, AL, on Saturday May 14th, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Graveside services will be conducted by Chaplin Rod Stansky and held at Tri-Cities Memorial, Florence, AL at 1:00 p.m.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Shannon, Laura, Alishia and others at Enhabit Home Health and Hospice
