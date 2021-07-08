ROGERSVILLE — Bobby A. Terry, 66, of Rogersville, passed away July 6, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a member of the Church Christ and retired as an iron worker.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 10 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Paul Sain and Randy Baker officiating. Burial will be in Bedingfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Barry Davis, Gary Davis, Carter Davis, Alex Davis, Joseph Davis, Jared Holden, Preston Reynolds and Micky Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be Blanton Hill Hunting Club and Hog Hollar Hunting Club.
Mr. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Robert Terry and sister, Betty Terry Graham. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Terry; mother, Estelle Terry; sister, Mary Davis; nephews, Barry (Amber) Davis and Gary Davis; niece, Beth Davis; two great-nieces and six great-nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Terry family.
