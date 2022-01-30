MUSCLE SHOALS — Bobby Lonransy Aday, Sr., 71, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, January 31, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Shaw Cemetery, Leighton, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Truman Sutton officiating.
Bobby worked as a supervisor with Sara Lee Foods for over thirty years before retiring in 2005. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a simple man, a farmer who shared the responsibilities of raising and caring for animals and working land with his children and grandchildren. He taught them lessons about farming and life that they’ve been able to use in both good and bad times.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Cleo Aday; and siblings, Charles Aday, Shirley Evans, Ricky Aday, and Janice English.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Anita Aday; children, Anita Jeanette Goodwin (Joshua), Leighton, Bobby Lonransy Aday, Jr. (Ellen), Sheffield, and Randall Eugene Aday (Katrina), Muscle Shoals; sisters, Sybil Skains, Linda Perry, and Shelia Daily; grandchildren, Ranzi Aday, Alex Aday, Joshua Russell, Makaila Aday, Anna Russell, and Makenna Aday; and many great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Aday, Jr., Randall Aday, Eddie “Bo” Russell, and all of his grandchildren, Ranzi Aday, Alex Aday, Joshua Russell, Makaila Aday, Anna Russell, and Makenna Aday.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented