SHEFFIELD — Bobby Allen Boddie, 52, died September 11, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service will be Saturday at noon at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.