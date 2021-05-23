TUSCUMBIA — Bobby Eugene Archer, 68, of Tuscumbia, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ed White officiating. Burial will follow at Holland Community Cemetery.
Bobby always said, “Never forget. There is someone out there that loves you!”
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Archer; and brother, Thomas Archer.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Mary Archer; son, Terry Archer; grandson, Austin Archer; granddaughter, Bella Archer; sisters, Debra Jones (Dwight) and Jane Elom (Perry); brother, Frankie Archer; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Makurat, David Fleming, Keith Barnett, Ronnie Reaves, Phillip Kitchens, and Frankie Parker.
The family expresses special thanks to a special friend, Patricia “PJ” Jackson, for all of her loving care.
Tributes and condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
