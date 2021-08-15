TUSCUMBIA — Bobby Ferrell Belue, follower of Christ, beloved husband of Betty Baker Belue, and father of Christa Belue Byrd (Steve) and Kathy Belue Hammond (Alan) stepped into heaven Thursday, August 12, 2021. Also left behind to wonder how we will ever laugh as hard or as much without Pop’s witty humor are, his grandchildren, Christopher Herndon (Alyssa), Emory Herndon, Rebekah Milligan, William, John, and Christian Hammond; great-granddaughter, Channing Olive; his brother, Larry Belue (Nancy) and family; and his extended family, and friends who were like family.
Bobby was born February 27, 1939, in Margerum, Alabama, to Robert Clayton and Agnes Ferrell Belue. His family and community there, grounded him and informed his values throughout his life. While other distinctions might have followed later in life, the distinctions he received as a member of Cherokee Vocational High School Class of 1956 meant the most to him. He completed his education at Florence State College where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The majority of Bobby’s career traced the history of computing as it grew as a science. Serving in both the public and private sectors, his work as a computer systems analyst spanned four decades. His generosity evidenced itself in his giving of his time and experience as a computer technology consultant.
The highlights of his career to him were his bookends as an educator. While Bobby enjoyed teaching Shakespeare at the beginning of his career and computer science at the end, his primary joy came more from his relationships with his students. Throughout his life, he freely shared his unique gifts of choral leadership, musical and lyrical composition, and instrumental accompaniment. As much as he enjoyed serving as music director and worship leader for churches, conferences, and retreats, he was equally content to simply gather around the piano to play and sing with family and friends.
Following a private burial, a memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia, at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 21. Due to Covid concerns, no visitation will be held.
The Belue family would like to thank Carolyn Abernathy, Donna Burns, and Victoria Hodges and her staff of Brother’s Keeper Companion Care for their loving care and support.
Bobby would have liked to be remembered with support to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Faith Promise Missions Fund or the Music Ministry of First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
