FLORENCE — Bobby Biggers, 69, died on August 6, 2022 after a brief illness. A veteran of the Armed Forces. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lana; daughter, Joanna Hanson (Jeremy); brother, Butch Shirley; sister, Mary Jansen; and grandson, Teddy.
He spent the majority of his life working at IFDC as a chemist and chemical engineer and driving his Honda CB550 motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Annie; and his brother-in-law, Patrick Jensen.
No services will be held, due to Bobby donating his body to the UAB anatomical donor program. In lieu of flowers, donations for food and care can be made in Bobby’s name to the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter.
