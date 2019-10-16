CHEROKEE — Bobby “Bob” Lee Norris, 87, of Cherokee, AL passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. He was Pentecostal by faith. He was a member of The American Legion and Veterans Affairs.
He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Emma Norris; wife, Velma Norris; sister, Betty Baker.
He is survived by wife, Janice Hamm Norris; stepdaughter, Shannon Price of Cherokee and Leigh Gunnels (John) of Cherokee; brothers, Bill Norris (Juanita) of Newark, AR, Paul Norris (Nancy) of Wichita, KS, and Jack Norris of Oklahoma; sisters, Mildred Brewer of Newark, AR and Madeline Burns (Bob) of Batesville, AR.
Special thanks to Helen Keller Hospital, Cottage of the Shoals, and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care.
