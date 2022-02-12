MOULTON — Bobby Boyles, 77, died February 10, 2022. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. There is no public visitation planned. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery. Bobby was married to Mary Ann McCary for 57 years.

