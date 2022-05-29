LEIGHTON — Bobby Ray Bridges, 74, of Leighton, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Colbert Memorial Chapel beginning at 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Roger Watson will officiate the service.
Bobby enjoyed fishing, golfing, and Alabama Football. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served his country. He also worked for Bigbee Steel and Custom Builders for 30 plus years. Above everything, he loved his family dearly.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mildred Roberts; brothers, Vernon and Edward Roberts; and sisters, Marie Lambert, Lassie Mayfield, and Betty Woods.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years Sarah Wright Bridges; son, Billy Bridges; daughter-in-law, Tina Bridges; brother, Hershel Roberts; grandchildren, Sarah Haney and Austin Bridges; great grandchildren, Colton and Jasie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to nurses and staff at Keller Home Care and Alabama Hospice for the care given to our loved one.
