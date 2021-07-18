FLORENCE — In His perfect timing, July 11, 2021, Bobby Burns Long departed this life on Earth for a heavenly celebration. Bob was born April 27, 1937 in Panola, AL to the late Curtis and Blanche Long.
He was preceded in death by his unforgettable wife, Peggy Long, as well as his sisters, JoAnn Owens, Sylvia Gibson, and Mary Ruth Washam.
Bob will be remembered by his brother, James Long (Charlotte); children, Shelia Rains (Eddie) and Robin Taylor (Brad); grandchildren, Stacie Coduto (Gage), Stephanie Boiano (Chris), Steven Gravlee (Jennifer), Shane Carter (Gina), Salina Nelson (Tajh) and Sladen Hester; as well as 12 very special great-grandchildren; extended family, and all the kids he adopted within his heart along the way.
Bob retired after a fulfilling career at Champion International Paper Mill in Courtland. He loved family and often told any listener how blessed and fulfilled he felt by the life he lived. Bob was serious about having fun, and he made friends wherever he went. Whether coaching youth sports, reading to elementary students, or dominating at chess tournaments and Rock Steady boxing, it was usually apparent Bob was having the most fun of anyone in attendance. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 24th from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, AL. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 a.m. and burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
A special thanks to Dr. Scarborough at NAMC, as well as Drew Henderson with Encompass Home Health, the team at Encompass, and special caregivers, Jeanette Thigpen, Angela Doerflinger, Margie Vaughn, Lisa Creasy, and Virginia Risner who all enriched his life in countless ways.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local youth sports programs or a Parkinson’s patient in need.
