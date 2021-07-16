FLORENCE — Bobby Burns Long, 84, died July 11, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday July 24, 2021 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will start at 11:30 a.m. with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

