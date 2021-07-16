FLORENCE — Bobby Burns Long, 84, died July 11, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday July 24, 2021 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will start at 11:30 a.m. with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- China announces on-site Didi cybersecurity investigation
- Hungary: Writers, bookstores brace for ban on LGBT content
- Europe floods: search for missing goes on as toll tops 90
- Death toll in flooding in Germany, Belgium rises above 90, hundreds still missing
- Liz Cambage pulls out of Australia's Olympic team for Tokyo
- Bradley Beal out of Olympics for health and safety reasons
- Freedom or folly? UK's end to mandatory masks sows confusion
- WWE leaves virtual reality behind in 1st tour since 2020
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- Proposed developments to offer retail, office, medical use
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- Colbert, Lauderdale counties among highest COVID risk category
- TVA to build turbines at former fossil plant
- Lauderdale County Commission turns down program participation
- St. Florian council OK's appointment of new police chief
- Where should Florence's new city hall and parking deck be located?
- Oldham, Hood happy with characters in Aretha Franklin film
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Patricia 'Trish' Lynn Roberson Barnett
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- UNA narrows athletic director search to three finalists
- Timothy Edward Mauldin
- Jack Oakley III
- Proposed developments to offer retail, office, medical use
- Gregory 'Todd' Gunnin
- Timothy Edward Mauldin
- Timothy Wayne Wright 'Cowboy'
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented