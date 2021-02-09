MUSCLE SHOALS — Bobby Carl Fisher, 80, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. There will be a private graveside service for the family. He worked at Reynolds for over 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Bobby loved to tinker in his workshop. He was a wonderful husband, father, pop, and person who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Glenda Aycock Fisher; children, Charles Darren Fisher and Melissa Keeton (Brian); grandson, Sgt. Jacob York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Eric Santiagos, Dr. Felix Morris, the Covid Unit at North Alabama Medical Center, and James Paul Nobles.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer’s and UAB Pulmonary Clinic.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
