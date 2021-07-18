FLORENCE — Bobby Cleatus Wilson, age 79, of Florence, passed away July 15, 2021. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 18, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Jerry Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Rogers Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janet Wilson; children, Sandra Bevis (Glen) and Tammy Hayes (Dale); grandchildren, Wes Bevis (Maggie), Taylor Jones (Jackson), Baylee McCombs (Kyle), and Zane Gist; great-grandchildren, Josie Bevis and Dawson Jones; sister, Walcie Crosslin; and sister-in-law, Jane Wilson.
Bobby was a member of Bethel Berry Church of Christ. He was a kind, loving, Christian man, who always took care of his family, who meant the world to him. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sitting on his back porch watching the hummingbirds, and Alabama Football.
Pallbearers will be Wes Bevis, Zane Gist, Kyle McCombs, Jackson Jones, Dale Hayes and Chris Biffle. Glen Bevis and Grady Stutts will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented