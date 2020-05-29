TUSCUMBIA — Bobby David Michael, 76, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s. Visitation will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Kirk Bishop will be officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery. He was a good Father and Pawpaw. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of North Highland Baptist Church of Littleville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dillie Michael; sisters, Lula Mae Harrison, Stella Fritts, Shirley Morrow and Geneva Scott; brothers, Harold Michael, Sr. and J.D. Michael.
He is survived by his sons, David Michael (Christina) of Littleville and Scotty Michael (Alisha) of Killen; daughter, Lee Barclay (Jeff) of Rogersville; grandchildren, Jessica Jackson (Craig), Ashley Fike (Dustin), Ryan Barclay (Kelby), Levi Michael (Carrington), Haley Barclay (Codi), Madison Michael and Hunter Michael; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emeri, Kasen, Jackson, Brinley and Baby Barclay; as well as his best friend, Gail Michael, of Littleville.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Cypress Cove and Brentwood Retirement Center.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Team “Remembering for Bobby” at http://act.alz.org/goto/RememberforBobby.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
