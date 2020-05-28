TUSCUMBIA — Bobby David Michael, 76, died May 26, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service fo follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery. He was a member of North Highland Baptist Church of Littleville.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Lawmakers ejected in Hong Kong debate on Chinese anthem bill
- AP sources: Players want more games, no more salary cuts
- Top Italian chef’s easy recipe for spaghetti carbonara at home
- Lotteries, May 28
- Ken Sockwell seeks re-election to Muscle Shoals Council, Place 4
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: New coach Michael Williams looks to build on momentum at Waterloo
- Guard task force disinfects Mitchell-Hollingsworth
- Pandemic pantry recipe: Crispy fried rice with crunchy golden crown
Most Read
Articles
- Keller Hospital head: 'COVID-19 crisis is far from over"
- Wayne Farms employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Arrest nets drugs, cash, counterfeit bills
- Work shirt became Tuscumbia sailor's family legacy
- 5 inmates from local cases up for parole
- Hunter seeking Place 3 seat on Muscle Shoals City Council
- October target date for YMCA expansion project
- 'The Club' gets a new roof
- Clothes giveaway set for June 4-5
- Parole denied for man convicted in local drug case
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Keller Hospital head: 'COVID-19 crisis is far from over"
- Marshall: Nursing home residents can't take stimulus checks
- Wayne Farms employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Infectious disease doctors: Relaxation of health order was a mistake
- Ivey Vetoes Elected School Board Bill for Muscle Shoals
- Arrest nets drugs, cash, counterfeit bills
- New principal Tiffani Fuqua: This is a dream job
- ‘Getting to be a kid’: Without sports, Deshler's Clemmons enjoys home life, family
- Muscle Shoals basketball standout Sara Puckett commits to Tennessee
- Work shirt became Tuscumbia sailor's family legacy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Facts make strong case for reopening (13)
- Dems have conundrum with nuzzling Joe (10)
- US can learn from South Korea (9)
- Our leadership has failed us this time (8)
- Removing Capt. Crozier was right decision (4)
- You Said It (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Trump shouldn’t be allowed to avoid oversight (2)
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply (2)
- Add tax to pay for COVID-19 testing (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented