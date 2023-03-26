FLORENCE — Bobby Dodd, 81 of Florence, was born April 6, 1941 and went to his heavenly home on March 24, 2023. He was a member of Salem Church of Christ. He was retired from Craig Construction. He loved restoring old trucks, working on his farm and taking care of his mules. Above all he was a loving husband, daddy, papa and friend.
