MOULTON — Bobby Donald Rutherford, 82, died March 6, 2023. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. today at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. He was married to his wife, Martha Sue for 63 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you