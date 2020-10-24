LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Bobby Eugene Camron, 87, died October 23, 2020. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a retired Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.