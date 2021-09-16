CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Bobby Eugene Pillar, 78, died September 3, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

