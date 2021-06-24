MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Bobby Eugene Thompson, 83 of Muscle Shoals, passed Monday, June 21, 2021.
Visitation with the family will be today, June 24, 2021, 6-8:00 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia, AL. Funeral service for Mr. Thompson will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, AL. Reverend Jeffrey Braxton officiating. Burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 12:00 p.m. The public viewing will be today, 6-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, AL in memory of Mr. Bobby Thompson.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
