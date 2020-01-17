FLORENCE — Bobby Frank “Bob” McCulloch, 78, was born in Russellville, AL, July 14, 1941, the son of Anson and India Mae McCulloch, preceded him in death. He departed this life Monday, January 13, at his residence.
Bobby was employed at Ford Motor Company and retired fro Delphi, Decatur, AL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Hazel; sons, Mario (Laretta), Myron (Kimberly); brother, Michael (Rita); grandchildren, Maurice (Stephanie), Montrae (Erica), Tiffany (Antoine) Reynolds, Micah (Tiarica), Airreon and Ebony; great-grandchildren, Haylee, Ashia, Davian, Kiera, Abrianna, Kaden, Braylin and Axton (deceased).
Visitation with family will be today, January 17, St. Paul C.M.E. Church, Hamilton Street, Russellville, AL 5-7 P.M. Funeral will be Saturday, January 18, 1:00 P.M., First Baptist Church, College Avenue, Russellville. The body will be at the church at 12:00 noon.
