IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Bobby Gene “Bucky” Jones, 79, died September 20, 2021. Funeral was 1 p.m. Thursday at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka, MS. Burial was in Rutledge Salem Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

