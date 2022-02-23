IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Bobby Gene Laird, 51, died February 21, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Grissom Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

