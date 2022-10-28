FLORENCE — Bobby G. Rideout, 83, died October 26, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Bobby was the husband of Mrs. Verlie Rideout.

