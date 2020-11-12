STUTTGART, ARKANSAS — Bobby Gene Flanagan went to be with his heavenly father on November 9, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1939, in Tishomingo, Mississippi.
Bobby was a lifelong educator and an avid woodworker. The highlights of his teaching career include when he was principal at Greenland High School in Greenland, Arkansas, and teaching at Central High School in West Helena, Arkansas. He loved to tell stories about his Greenland “kids.” The lights of his life were his two granddaughters, Allie and Lauren Coleman. He and his wife moved to Stuttgart in 2015 to be closer to his precious grandchildren.
As a young man Bobby served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the American Legion. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Stuttgart where he served on the administrative board. Before moving to Stuttgart, he spent many years as an elder of Delta Fellowship Church in West Helena.
Bobby’s father, Bob Flanagan, died when Bobby was very young. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Lucile and Floyd Mitchell, all of whom preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Dot Robertson Flanagan, as well as his two daughters, Lindsey Phillips and Ashley Coleman (Chad) of Stuttgart and grandchildren, Allie and Lauren Coleman, of Stuttgart. Other survivors are brother-in-law, Blake Robertson (Alice) of Maumelle; sisters-in-law, Beth Rhodenizer of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Kay Robertson of Shreveport, LA and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family has requested that memorials be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Turpin Funeral Home in Stuttgart. We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for attendance. Masks must be worn at all times. Due to health concerns of the family, there will not be a visitation.
