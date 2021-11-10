LEIGHTON — Bobby Gene Vandiver, 80, Leighton, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Visitation will be today, November 10, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service Thursday, November 11, at Poplar Creek Cemetery, Leighton, beginning at 1:00 p.m., with Brother Bobby Amos officiating.
Bobby was a native and lifelong resident of Leighton and was a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing cards. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bluit and Lettie Vandiver; wife, Mary Lou Vandiver; son, Randy Vandiver; brothers, William A. Vandiver and Billy Wayne Vandiver, Sr; and lifelong friends, Puddin and Fred Hall.
Bobby is survived by his children, Robbie Crowden (Richard) and Carl Vandiver; grandchildren, Libbie Castle (Shannon), Tabetha Holland, Bre Potter (Paul), Bailey Vandiver, and Kaitlyn Vandiver; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Jayden, and Kamryn Letson, Torri and Tyler Castle, Braylon Holland, and Blakely and Jay Paul Potter; great-great-grandchild, Samuel Shane Letson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bill Vandiver, Jeff Clemmons, Jerry Logan, Anthony Logan, Dennis Logan, Bobby Vandiver, and James Logan.
