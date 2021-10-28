WATERLOO — Bobby Earlin Gentry, 84, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, October 29, 2021, at Oak Grove Pentecostal Church. The body will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery with Brother Steve Bender officiating.
Mr. Gentry was a veteran in the U.S Navy and a retired cabinet maker. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved fishing with his buddies. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Sharp and stepfather, Brother Sharp; and brother, Bill Gentry.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Evelyn Gentry; children, Bruce Gentry (Annette) of Niles, MI, Susan Galarza (David) of Plainfield, IL, Karen Hale (Timothy) of Bremen, IN, Julie Gentry of Waterloo, AL; grandchildren, Mandi Parker (Larry), Brett Gentry (Summer), Juan-Samuel Galarza, Andrea Shaw (Jason), Blair Hale and Mason Hale; great-grandchildren, Margot Parker, Ava Shaw and Alivia Shaw; fishing buddy, Rayburn Allison; beloved pet dog, Prince; host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses thanks to all of Bobby’s family and friends for their love and support.
Pallbearers will be Rayburn Allison, Louis Wood, Ricky Wood, Joey Wood, Brett Gentry, Juan-Samuel Galarza, Mason Hale, and Blair Hale.
