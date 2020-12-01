FLORENCE — Bobby Gerald Adams, age 74, of Florence, passed away November 27, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Experience Church, 5531 County Road 47, Florence, AL. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Experience with Pastor Jeff Street officiating.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, James Thomas Adams; mother, Vera Mae Bishop Adams; brothers, Dalton Wayne Adams, Roy Neil Adams, James Ray Adams, and Donald William Adams; sisters, Nellie Ruth Parsons and Linda Goss.
Survivors include a brother, C.M. Adams.
He was a longstanding member at Experience Church in Florence, AL. He was an active member of the Retired Teachers Association and National Educators Association. He held the degrees of MLS, MEDS and AALS from the University of Alabama and was a member of Alpha Beta Alpha, Alpha Beta Gamma, and The Pikes. He was named State of Alabama Teacher of the Year for the L.A.M.P. Workshop.
Donations can be made to Experience Church.
Appreciation is expressed to Dr. Patrick Daughterty and friends of Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, Kindred Home Health, Southern Care Hospice and Dr. Ralph Aquadro.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
Commented