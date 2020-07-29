RUSSELLVILLE — Bobby Glenn King, 68, Russellville, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1st at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Orville King officiating.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Lillian King; and grandson, Kayne King.
He is survived by his children, Kayla Puckett (Adam), Bobby Glenn King Jr. (Crystal), and Leah Doss; brothers, Orville King (Colleen), Alton King (Carolyn), and Carlos King (Sheila); sister, Regina Leopard; grandchildren, Bobby King III, and Bradyn, Kailiana, Kaydence, and Brody King.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
