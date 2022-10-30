FLORENCE — Bobby Glenn Rideout, 83, of Florence, passed away October 26, 2022, at his residence. He was an Operator for Florence Electric Department, a member of MSCHA and IBEW Local 558.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Rideout was preceded in death by his parents, James and Nancy Stricklin Rideout; brothers, Grady Rideout, Ernest Rideout, Earl Rideout and J.H. Rideout; sisters, Earline Simmons, Laverne Richardson, Gladys Grisham and Dot Muston.
He is survived by his wife, Verlie Putman Rideout; sons, Randall (Patty) Rideout and Brent (Tracey) Rideout; daughter, Michelle Rideout; grandchildren, Juston Rideout, Brent (Lindsey) Rideout, Tosha (Travis) Hensley, Kendall Rideout, Tanner Swann and Levi Rideout; great-grandchildren, Shyston, Barrett, Treylan, Owen and Alyssa Rideout, Izzy, Bennett, Mila, and Macey Rideout, Raylee and Avalynn Hensley, Coleton Foster and Hannah Woods.
Pallbearers will be Randall Rideout, Brent G. Rideout, Tanner Swann, Juston Rideout, Brent R. Rideout and Travis Hensley.
Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented