LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Bobby Glenn Springer, 82, died March 19, 2023. Visitation will be today from 1 to 5 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. He was a retired veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you