FLORENCE — Bobby G. Grisham, 86, Florence, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A private memorial celebration will be held for the family in his home state of Mississippi.
Bobby was a faithful member of Forest Hills Baptist Church in Florence, Alabama. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving at Fort Hood, Texas for six years. Bobby retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 2000 after thirty years of service and was a member of the Masons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Olan and Gladys Sykes Grisham; brother, Billy Grisham; and sister, Norma Jane Puckett.
Bobby is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Shelby Grisham; daughters, Kristi Grisham Mitchell (J. Wilson) and Tammy Grisham Bigbee (Stuart); sisters-in-law, Shirley James (Buddy) and Edra Osborn; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Cleveland, Hudson Cleveland, and Raven Bracey; great-grandchildren, Audrey Lynn Cleveland and Russell Thomas Cleveland; and a host of treasured nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice Care, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, and special neighbor, David McCaig for their compassion and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY, 10306; or Singing River Equine Reserve, 2701 Mall Road PMB 159, Florence, AL 35630.
