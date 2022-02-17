MUSCLE SHOALS — Bobby Harold Bostick, 64, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 19, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jerry Edgil officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.
Bobby was a veteran of the Alabama National Guard. Bobby loved being outdoors and was an avid rock hunter and gardener. He also loved to hunt and fish. Bobby was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and was known for his great sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Bostick; mother, Jean Brosseit; and brothers, Anthony Bostick and Ray Roberts.
Bobby is survived by his sons, Bobby Bostick (Stephanie) and Steven Bostick (Heather); stepfather, Charles Brosseit; brother, Billy Bostick (Elaine); sisters, Kathy Wheelihan (Rick) and Sherion Hadley (Rick); grandchildren, Christian, Noah, Cassie, and Bentley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Bostick, Steven Bostick, Timothy Bostick, Jonathan Bostick, Tyler Isbell, and Chasity Bostick.
