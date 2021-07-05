HAMILTON

Bobby Joe Irvin, 77, passed away Sunday July 4, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday July 5, 2021, 4 p.m., until service time beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hamilton First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Shottsville Cemetery.

