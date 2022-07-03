FLORENCE
Bobby J. Robertson, 82, of Florence, Alabama, passed away on June 30, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rod Stansky.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Velma Robertson; his wife of 62 years, Lillian Rose Robertson; and sons, Troy W. Robertson, and Jay T. Robertson (Luz Holgin); sister, Virginia Martin; brothers, Lloyd, Jessie and Tommy Robertson.
He is survived by his sisters, Martha McLemore (Gerald), and Ruth Haynes; and his brother, Kenneth Robertson.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky and Kathy Haraway, Justin and Jackson, and Donnie Dennis.
Special thanks to Enhabit Home Health Care, Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Center, and the sitters who provided care for him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. No floral arrangements or plants, please.
