FLORENCE — Bobby Joe Clardy, 79, of Florence died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 2-3 P.M. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 3 P.M. in the chapel with Brother Harley Hollingsworth officiating. Burial will be in Barkley White Cemetery.
Mr. Clardy retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church. He was a member of the Millwright Local No. 1192. He and his late wife (Maxine Butler Clardy) were also members of the Waterloo Senior Citizens. Bob and Maxine loved their family and friends. They left their door open year around for either swimming at the lake, boating, skiing, cookouts, or candy time at the Waterloo Market with the kids. They never met a stranger, just soon to be family.
Mr. Clardy was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Butler Clardy; parents, J.W. Forrest and Julie Pauline Merrell Clardy; sisters, Nancy Godsey and Barbara Mardis.
He is survived by his daughters, Leslie Daniel (Van) and Mallette Richey (Robert); sister, Brenda Winter (Don); grandchildren, Patrick Daniel, Ciara Daniel, and Rob Richey; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Daniel, Rob Richey, Ed Winter, Peyton Harris, Brad Mardis, and Brad Warren. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Winter and Mark Godsey.
