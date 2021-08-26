MUSCLE SHOALS
Bobby Joe Davis passed away August 21, 2021. He is now at home with his Heavenly Father and reunited with the love of his life, Dean, his wife of 67 years. Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Brother Ted Vafeas will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
In life, Bobby was a devoted husband, father, and dear friend to all who had the privilege to know him. He was the patriarch to a large family who adored him and will dearly miss him.
Bobby was a maintenance supervisor with Reynolds Metals Company and a member of the Iron Workers Local 477. He was also a member of the Free Masons for over 60 years.
Bobby was a longtime member of Highland Park Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, choir member, and adult Sunday School teacher for over 20 years. Bobby was also a member of the Colbert County chapter of the Gideons International. In his role as a Gideon, he shared their philosophy of sharing God’s word and helping others. He spoke at many of the area churches sharing about the Gideon Ministry. He was involved with the prison Ministry at the Limestone Correctional Facility as well as the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center. For many years he, along with his wife Dean, delivered food for the Meals on Wheels Ministry. He was also a mentor to many as a Boy Scout Leader and youth Sunday School teacher. Bobby volunteered so much of his time and energy, yet still had time to help his family and friends. He was happiest when he was helping others and his impact will live on for many years to come.
In everything he did, Bobby was so much fun to be around. He was always funny, enjoyed a good laugh, and was loved by all who knew him.
Bobby Davis was preceded in death by his wife, Evans Nadine Davis; mother, Katie Mae Hovater; father, Frank Lester Davis; brother, Tommy Davis; and granddaughter, Sydney Lauren Hayes. He is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline Minor (Tommy) of Florence, Tanya Zirbel (Mark) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Rene Gusmus (Paul) of Muscle Shoals; son, Chris Davis (Beverly) of Orange Park, FL; sisters, Janis Davis (Jack), Bettye Pendergrass, and Mary Archer. Bobby was the proud grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of six.
