FLORENCE — Bobby Joe Hines, 81, of Florence, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24th, at Riverbend Church of Christ Cemetery with Don Miller officiating.
Bobby is a member of Riverbend Church of Christ and a 1958 graduate of Central High School. Following high school, he served eight years in the National Guard before starting work at Reynolds where he retired after 25 years and founded Bobby’s Small Engine.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Bevis Hines; son, Aaron Hines (Sherry); grandson, Corey Hines (the light of his life) (Tiffany); special sister-in-law, Adale Bevis; good friend, Wanda Brandenburg; sisters, Glenda Moomaw (Gene), Debra McMurtrey (Steve); and brother, Jerry Hines (Shirley).
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lillian Hines; brothers, Henry and Larry Hines.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hines, Jerry Hines, Johnny Bevis, Kevin Moomaw, Steve McMurtrey, Corey Hines, Colby Junkin, and Jason Persell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Wilson, Doug Thomason, Gene Moomaw, Bobby Harris, Ronnie Hubbard, Tommy Oliver, Danny Bevis, and members of Riverbend Church of Christ.
Special thanks to: Encompass Health Care nurses and aids, Davita Dialysis Center, NAMC doctors and nurses, and the Central and Oakland Fire Departments.
I have fought the good fight I have finished the race I have kept the faith - II Timothy 4:7
