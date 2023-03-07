RED BAY — Bobby Joe McCalpin, 87, died March 6, 2023. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Halltown Cemetery with Deaton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

