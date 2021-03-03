RED BAY — Bobby Joe Smith, 84, died March 1, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

