MOULTON — Bobby Joe Terry, 61, died April 6, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside will follow at 12 p.m. at Smyrna Cemetery. Bobby Joe was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.