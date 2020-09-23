KILLEN — Bobby Joe Thigpen, 77, of Killen, AL, passed away September 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Stutts Road Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and also Song Leader for over 50 years. He was a daily Bible reader, loved gospel singing, Alabama Football, and his family. Bobby served in the Army Reserves for 10 years. He had a love for Woodwork and Carpentry, leading to him running his own business, Bobby Thigpen Builders.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Ann Vinson Thigpen; children, Angela Thigpen McGee (Ronald) and Rachel Thigpen Chandler (Everett); grandchildren, Stephen Howard McGee, Kolby Neal Chandler, and Caden James Chandler; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, James Horace Thigpen and Mary Lucy Smith Thigpen; in-laws, Willie Lee Vinson and Augazella Owens Vinson; brothers, Floyd, Eli, and Arvil Thigpen; sisters, Berdie Thigpen and Helen Lucille Thigpen Parker.
Visitation will be today, September 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Matthew Heupel, Miles Stutts, and Wesley Ayers officiating. Burial will be in Atlas Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed from Miles Stutts’ Facebook page for anybody unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Ronald McGee, Everett Chandler, Stephen McGee, Kolby Chandler, Caden Chandler, and Gatlin Vinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mars Hill Bible School Bible Department or Atlas Cemetery Fund.
The family would like to thank Dr. William Hobbs, Dr. Nicholas Darby, Dr. Lango, Dr. Mokulis, Staff of North Alabama Cancer Center, Encompass Hospice and staff members Stephanie, Chris, Laura, Kayla, and Constance, and Melissa Heupel Bell, whom he loved like a daughter for her excellent care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
