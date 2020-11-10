RUSSELLVILLE — Bobby Joe Willis, age 81, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Burns Nursing Home.
Bobby graduated from Russellville High School in 1958, after having won several athletic awards and breaking several state athletic records. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during 1960 - 1966 and was the most patriotic person you would ever meet. After retiring as a switchman at the railroad, he went home to work on his farm, and enjoyed building a cabin with Neil. Bobby was tough as nails, having endured several health issues over the last few years, but kept persevering. He loved American Indian history and collecting arrowheads to share with his family. Bobby was known by many different names, “Sam” in high school, “BJ” in his railroad days, and his favorite name was “Big Daddy.” He loved people, loved to visit, and most importantly he loved to watch his grandsons play ball.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Jim Poss and Brother Wade Wallace officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Military honors will be performed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Hariett (Gantt) Willis; siblings, Lola Murray, James Willis, Andy Willis, Beulah Greenhill, Tommy Willis, Peggy Carlisle, and Edward Willis.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Neil Willis (wife, Carrie); grandsons, Mason Willis, Gavin Willis, Braylen Willis, Dylan Lane; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The pallbearers will be David Daily, Heath Holdbrooks, Andy DeVaney, Rhett Bradford, Ronald Benson, Phillip Wade, Mike Hargett, and Arthur Elliott. Honorary pallbearer will be Randy Freemon.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Burns Nursing Home, Russellville Hospital, and to Dr. Jeffrey Maynard for the love and care of Bobby.
