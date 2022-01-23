HALEYVILLE — Bobby Glen Johnson, age 86, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, January 24, 2022, from noon- 12:30 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home - Haleyville, AL. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Winston Memorial Cemetery.

