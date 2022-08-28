MUSCLE SHOALS — Bobby Charles Jones, 63, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, from noon- 8 p.m., at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

